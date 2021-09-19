Limerick Weather: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some of these will turn heavy in the afternoon in the west of the province, many places will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.
Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Generally dry for early days of the week, and while there is still some uncertainty it currently looks to be followed by cool, wet and rather windy spells as the week progresses.
Tonight, it will be dry overall with long clear spells, however it will become cloudier in the west later in the night with the chance of isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures eight to 11 degrees, with some mist patches developing in light and variable breezes.
Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in just light westerly breezes.
