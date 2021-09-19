Search

19/09/2021

Limerick Weather: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Limerick Weather: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some of these will turn heavy in the afternoon in the west of the province, many places will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Generally dry for early days of the week, and while there is still some uncertainty it currently looks to be followed by cool, wet and rather windy spells as the week progresses.

Tonight, it will be dry overall with long clear spells, however it will become cloudier in the west later in the night with the chance of isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures eight to 11 degrees, with some mist patches developing in light and variable breezes.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in just light westerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media