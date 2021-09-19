Limerick firms among Ireland's best managed companies

TWO Limerick firms have been named among Ireland's best managed companies.

Adare agricultural firm Samco and Plassey engineering company H&MV are among 25 companies named in the Deloitte Ireland-run awards programme in 2021.

Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Ltd achieved platinum standard, having been named in the countdown for the seventh straight year.

While H&MV Engineering which is in the National Technology Park won for the first time.

Supported by the Bank of Ireland, the best managed companies programme this year saw the highest number of applicants in its 13 year history. It culminated in a virtual symposium and awards ceremony.

It exists to promotes and recognise excellence in companies owned and managed across the island.

It's the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.

Anya Cummins, the lead partner for Ireland’s best managed companies awards programme at Deloitte Ireland said: “The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today. In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”

The chief executive of Deloitte Ireland Harry Goddard said: “This year’s winning companies had robust strategies in place prior to the pandemic, which enabled them to respond comprehensively to the changing situations they found themselves in. With no sector untouched by the impact of Covid-19, many companies remained committed to ensuring that they did not fall into the trap of doing things like they had always been done, just because that had worked in the past; in fact, many companies took the extraordinary challenge as an opportunity to develop and improve processes.”

He continued: “The judges noted that, despite the risk of falling into crisis mode and focusing solely on the immediate challenges facing their businesses, the winning companies were adept at maintaining a long-term view of where their organisations were going and a strong clarity of purpose on what the business was trying to achieve, and why.”