BREAKING: Daily Covid-19 case numbers released across Ireland

MORE than 1,450 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland overnight.
The data, released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals 1,456 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country.
As of this morning, some 261 patients are in hospital. Of these, a total of 66 are in intensive care.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,456* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 18, 2021
As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
