17/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: City centre accommodation has potential for investment

Reporter:

LOCATED at William Street in the heart of Limerick city this property forms part of a four storey over basement mid-terraced Georgian building.

The section of the building that is for sale comprises of the basement, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. The ground floor retail unit does not form part of the property being sold.

The property, which is located approximately half way up William Street as one travels from O'Connell Street, is in need of renovation/refurbishment throughout but is ideally suited to conversion/refurbishment into residential accommodation.

It is located within the "Living Cities Initiative" designated area which may allow the property qualify for tax incentives for the refurbishment of same to residential accommodation.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 52 William Street, Limerick city
Description: Four bedroom, two bath terrace home
Price: €190,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Gordon on Kearney 061 413511

*Sponsored content

