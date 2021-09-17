Search

17/09/2021

Top Limerick firm announces expansion plans

Top Limerick firm announces expansion plans

Johnson and Johnson employs more than 1,300 people at its factory in Plassey

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A BLUE-CHIP Limerick company has announced an extension to its premises at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

Johnson and Johnson, which employs more than 1,300 people locally, is seeking planning permission from the local authority to extend its vision-care factory in Limerick.

According to an application just lodged with the local planning authority, the firm is seeking one two-storey and three single-storey extensions to the existing building, where contact lenses are produced.

Alongside this, a waste storage yard will be constructed, with a covered enclosure to one side.

Storage containers will also be erected should Johnson and Johnson get the planning green light.

It's been a busy year for the company, which back in March secured approval from the European Medicines Agency to market its single-shot vaccine against Covid-19 across thr 27-member bloc.

If the expansion in Limerick goes ahead, the development will take place at the firm's combined products building.

Local planners are expected to make a decision by November 4 next.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media