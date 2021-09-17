Top Limerick firm announces expansion plans

A BLUE-CHIP Limerick company has announced an extension to its premises at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

Johnson and Johnson, which employs more than 1,300 people locally, is seeking planning permission from the local authority to extend its vision-care factory in Limerick.

According to an application just lodged with the local planning authority, the firm is seeking one two-storey and three single-storey extensions to the existing building, where contact lenses are produced.

Alongside this, a waste storage yard will be constructed, with a covered enclosure to one side.

Storage containers will also be erected should Johnson and Johnson get the planning green light.

It's been a busy year for the company, which back in March secured approval from the European Medicines Agency to market its single-shot vaccine against Covid-19 across thr 27-member bloc.

If the expansion in Limerick goes ahead, the development will take place at the firm's combined products building.

Local planners are expected to make a decision by November 4 next.