Limerick weather: Thursday, September 16, 2021

A MOSTLY cloudy day today, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected. These will become persistent as the day wears on. Highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly breezes, increasing strong along Atlantic coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight, persistent or heavy rain with a risk of spot flooding will extend from the Atlantic across the countries. Temperatures will fall to between 13 and 14 degrees celsius in blustery southerny winds, veering east and easing towards morning.

Tomorrow, it's wet with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing northeastwards through the morning and afternoon, as brighter, sunnier conditions and showers, some heavy, follow from the west.

The rain may linger over northeast Ulster until late in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with moderate westerly winds becoming light southerly generally. However, winds will freshen near the southwest coast on Friday evening from a west to northwest direction.

Tomorrow night, showers will continue, but will mostly die out overnight with some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures seven to 11 degrees.

