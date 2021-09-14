Search

14/09/2021

Burst main causes water outage in Limerick

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Irish Water staff are working to restore service

HOUSEHOLDERS living in Castletroy are set to be without water until around seven o'clock this evening due to a burst water main.

Irish Water is warning of the disruption to those living in between the entrance to the University of Limerick to the Dublin Road as its staff carry out repairs.

Elsewhere in Limerick, Irish Water has warned overnight leak detection works may cause supply problems to customers living in the Park Road at the King's Island in St Mary's Park and the surrounding areas.

The work is scheduled to take place nightly from 1am until 5am on Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15.

Irish Water recommends to customers they allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

The State utility firm says it regrets any inconvienience caused in all cases.

