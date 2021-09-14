BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,181* confirmed cases of COVID-19. This figure is down from 1,394 cases yesterday, with the 5-day moving average for the country at 1,298.
Meanwhile, as of 8am today, there are 309 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, of which 60 are in ICU.
