Limerick Weather: Wednesday September 15, 2021

Wednesday morning in Limerick will be mostly cloudy with some rain, drizzle and mist. Brighter, drier weather with some sunshine will follow from the west through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Changeable weather for the rest of this week and the weekend with some decent dry periods, but with rain or showers at times also and with temperatures in the mid to high teens.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT will be mainly dry with clear spells and with some patches of mist or fog developing. Cloud will increase in the west overnight with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing along the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light southerly breezes.

THURSDAY will be mainly dry in most areas with some sunny spells over the eastern half of the country. It will be cloudier further west with some rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas. Heavier rain will develop along the west coast by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, becoming fresh along west and northwest coasts. On THURSDAY NIGHT, persistent or heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country with spot flooding possible in places. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees.

FRIDAY will start off wet with rain in many areas. The rain will clear eastwards through the morning with sunshine and showers following, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate westerly winds. On Friday night, showers will continue, but will mostly die out overnight.

SATURDAY will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and with a few showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light breezes. On Saturday night, a band of persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country.

SUNDAY will start off wet with rain in most areas. The rain will clear slowly eastwards with sunshine and showers following. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

OUTLOOK: The weather will be unsettled early next week with spells of rain or showers crossing the country and with fresh or strong winds at times.