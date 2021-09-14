Search

14/09/2021

Housing Minister responds to reports of Limerick landlords’ pulling out of student accommodation

Housing Minister responds to reports of Limerick landlords’ pulling out of student accommodation

MInister Darragh O'Brien with Aidan Doyle, LCCC; Deputy Willie O'Dea, Senator Maria Byrne, Dr Pat Daly and Caroline Curley, both of Limerick City and County Council | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Minister for Housing has rejected suggestions that landlords are pulling out of providing accommodation to students due to alleged instances of anti-social behaviour.

On a visit to the city, Darragh O’Brien pointed to the low number of landlord-tenant disputes, and where problems do occur, he feels it’s “very unfair” to link that to students.

Limerick letting agent Kersten Mehl had suggested the behaviour of some students had resulted in landlords selling up or renting to professionals instead.

It comes after this newspaper highlighted a surge in demand for student accommodation units.

Suggestions were made it had spiked 30% since 2016, while the supply of property has fallen.

“I don’t believe there should be a distinction between a tenant and a student who is a tenant. Where real anti-social behaviour happens, I wouldn't categorise that to students, I think that's a very unfair thing to do. Across society, there will always be a couple of people who cause difficulties, whether they are students, whether they are whatever their background.”

He said if any student feels they are being discriminated against, they can make a complaint to the Residential Tenancies Board.

In legislation presented just before the Dail recess, Mr O'Brien announced it would be illegal for a landlord to collect more than a month’s rent as a deposit, something Mr Mehl says is another reason landlords are stepping away from student supply.

“It's a significant change in protecting students. I think the vast majority of landlords understand it. We have over 300,000 tenancies in this country. Less than 2% of them end in any kind of dispute at all,” he added.

WATCH: Prominent Limerick building demolished as work on Opera site progresses

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media