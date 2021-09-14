Search

14/09/2021

Jingle all the Way walk raises over €26,000 for much-loved Limerick charity

Jingle all the Way walk raises over €26,000 for much-loved Limerick charity

Anne Marie Hayes of Milford Care Centre accepts the cheque from the fundraiser

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick public’s generosity to Milford Hospice has been shown once again, with more than €26,000 raised for the care centre.

Before Christmas, a virtual charity five kilometre run took place in memory of North Circular Road man Noel Noonan.

He passed away after bravely battling cancer, with the father-of-two also caring for his wife who had motor neurone disease.

Members of the Noonan family – Sharon, Emily, Brian, Norah and Deirdre – were on hand to present the proceeds from the charity event to Anne-Marie Hayes of Milford Care Centre. Also pictured is one of the organisers of the event Leo Kirby.

He thanked everyone in Limerick who took part and gave their support to the fundraiser.

Limerick community helps save lives by raising €28k for emergency air ambulance service

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media