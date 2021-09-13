Search

13/09/2021

Limerick gardaí investigate assault on a minor at GAA grounds

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Bruff GAA grounds

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI in Limerick have confirmed they are investigating an assault involving a teenager going to a GAA match on Saturday afternoon.

The alleged incident occurred at Bruff GAA grounds prior to an intermediate hurling match between Hospital/Herbertstown and Croom. 

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred in Bruff, at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday, September 11.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

It is believed the teenager received a head injury as a result of the altercation. 

A spokesperson for Limerick GAA said: "We are aware that there was an incident. The matter is under investigation. There will be no further comment until it is investigated." 

