13/09/2021

COMPETITION TIME: Win All-Ireland 21-L-LIAM commemorative number plates

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

To celebrate Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling win last month, the Limerick Leader and Limerick GAA are delighted to announce our new reader's competition. We have thirty 21-L-LIAM signs to give away and it could not be easier to enter. 

Email: competitions@limerickleader.ie

Type '21-L-LIAM' in the subject line and answer the following question in the email below. 

Who captained Limerick to win their third All-Ireland title in four years?

Give you name and your telephone number. (One entry per person please)

The closing date for entries is Friday September 17 at 5pm. - Good luck!

