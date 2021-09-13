COMPETITION TIME: Win All-Ireland 21-L-LIAM commemorative number plates

To celebrate Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling win last month, the Limerick Leader and Limerick GAA are delighted to announce our new reader's competition. We have thirty 21-L-LIAM signs to give away and it could not be easier to enter.
Email: competitions@limerickleader.ie
Type '21-L-LIAM' in the subject line and answer the following question in the email below.
Who captained Limerick to win their third All-Ireland title in four years?
Give you name and your telephone number. (One entry per person please)
The closing date for entries is Friday September 17 at 5pm. - Good luck!
Pam McNamara, accepting a cheque for €5000 from Derek Downes, Team Rathkeale on behalf of the Butterfly Club. The money was raised at the Greenway Fun Day in Rathkeale.
Residents pictured outside homes in Pineview which are scheduled for demolition - Martin Noonan, Johnathan Daly, Alan Daly, Marion Daly, Genieve Hoare, Laura O’Connell and Jessica Kennedy
