12/09/2021

Next best thing to the ploughing - diecast match to take place at Limerick farm

The two Johns - Hannan and Cusack - launch the ploughing match in diecast form in Crecora

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IT’S 30 years since the ploughing championships came to County Limerick.

One of those to help prepare the site in Crecora was Fedamore’s John Cusack. The diecast model collector extraordinaire wasn’t going to let the anniversary go unmarked.

“Lots of things have changed since then with machinery. Every year I do a diecast event and this year I have decided to cover the ploughing match. This is a huge event, where 270 different models will go on display for two days in aid of Limerick Animal Welfare. People can donate on the day direct to Limerick Animal Welfare,” said John.

The ploughing match in diecast form commences next Wednesday, September 15, at the Hannan farm in Crecora.

John wished to thank John, Paul and Conor Hannan for their help in putting this together and all the generous sponsors.

Contact John Cusack for more information on 087 9614387.

