Next best thing to the ploughing - diecast match to take place at Limerick farm

The two Johns - Hannan and Cusack - launch the ploughing match in diecast form in Crecora
IT’S 30 years since the ploughing championships came to County Limerick.
One of those to help prepare the site in Crecora was Fedamore’s John Cusack. The diecast model collector extraordinaire wasn’t going to let the anniversary go unmarked.
“Lots of things have changed since then with machinery. Every year I do a diecast event and this year I have decided to cover the ploughing match. This is a huge event, where 270 different models will go on display for two days in aid of Limerick Animal Welfare. People can donate on the day direct to Limerick Animal Welfare,” said John.
The ploughing match in diecast form commences next Wednesday, September 15, at the Hannan farm in Crecora.
John wished to thank John, Paul and Conor Hannan for their help in putting this together and all the generous sponsors.
Contact John Cusack for more information on 087 9614387.
More News
Dee Ryan the chief executive of the Limerick Chamber, flanked by project participants Karah Delaney and Niamh Clancy | PICTURE: MORNINGSTAR PHOTOGRAPHY
The view from the top of the Knight's Walk in Glin provides spectacular views of the Shannon Estuary
A cheque for more than €28,000 was presented to Micheál Sheridan, CEO of Irish Community Air Ambulance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.