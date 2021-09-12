BREAKING: Latest national Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

NPHET have today been notified of 1,346* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Meanwhile, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, while of that number, 59 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Dee Ryan the chief executive of the Limerick Chamber, flanked by project participants Karah Delaney and Niamh Clancy | PICTURE: MORNINGSTAR PHOTOGRAPHY
The view from the top of the Knight's Walk in Glin provides spectacular views of the Shannon Estuary
A cheque for more than €28,000 was presented to Micheál Sheridan, CEO of Irish Community Air Ambulance
Pictured at the relaunch of Water Stewardship Ireland were Ian Ryan, Water Stewardship Ireland Advisory Board Member, Ken Stockil, Chair, Water Stewardship Ireland and John Durkan, Water Stewardship
