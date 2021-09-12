Search

12/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Fall in love with this Birdhill home

Limerick Property Watch: Fall in love with this Birdhill home

Escape to the country in this A home in Birdhill which features a large private site

Reporter:

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic, must-see, beautifully maintained 4 bedroomed detached property situated on a private 0.64 acre of beautifully landscaped gardens with large patio and deck area.

Annaholty is within an easy drive to many amenities and to the University of Limerick, Castletroy College, Castletroy Shopping Centre, local national & secondary schools and to the Castletroy National Technological Park.

It is also within easy access to all major motorways.

This spacious home comprises of an entrance hallway, 2 bright reception rooms, one having French doors off to large deck area overlooking the beautiful gardens, a large kitchen-dining room which opens up to a large bright sunroom to rear with French door off to large patio area.

A utility room and guest wc complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor is the large main bathroom and four large, bright, double bedrooms, the main having ensuite bathroom and spacious walk in wardrobe.

This is an ideal family home in a private, tranquil setting. Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Annaholty, Birdhill, Co Tipperary
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €425,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney at (061) 413511

*Sponsored content

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media