Limerick Property Watch: Fall in love with this Birdhill home

Escape to the country in this A home in Birdhill which features a large private site
ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic, must-see, beautifully maintained 4 bedroomed detached property situated on a private 0.64 acre of beautifully landscaped gardens with large patio and deck area.
Annaholty is within an easy drive to many amenities and to the University of Limerick, Castletroy College, Castletroy Shopping Centre, local national & secondary schools and to the Castletroy National Technological Park.
It is also within easy access to all major motorways.
This spacious home comprises of an entrance hallway, 2 bright reception rooms, one having French doors off to large deck area overlooking the beautiful gardens, a large kitchen-dining room which opens up to a large bright sunroom to rear with French door off to large patio area.
A utility room and guest wc complete the ground floor accommodation.
On the first floor is the large main bathroom and four large, bright, double bedrooms, the main having ensuite bathroom and spacious walk in wardrobe.
This is an ideal family home in a private, tranquil setting. Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Annaholty, Birdhill, Co Tipperary
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €425,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney at (061) 413511
*Sponsored content
