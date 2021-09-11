Search

11/09/2021

Funding for projects in Limerick villages welcomed

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys, speaking in UL on her visit to Limerick. Picture: Alan Place.

The funding has been allocated by Minister Heather Humphreys

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE allocation of more than €90,000 in CLÁR funding to support a number of community projects in villages in County Limerick has been welcomed.

Just over €36,000 has been allocated towards a footpath and lighting in Feenagh which will link the local soccer club to the village.

In Oola, the National School is to receive an investment of €18,839 for a multi-sensory play area while in in Ballyorgan the Coolfree Community Crèche and Afterschool Facility has been allocted €35,100 for the upgrading of footpaths, signage, road markings and lighting.

Welcoming the announcement of the funding, Minister of State Niall Collins commented: “This funding puts our young people at the fore. By investing in our schools, playgrounds, outdoor amenities and other projects – we are demonstrating the value and appreciation we have for our young people. I am delighted to see that three fantastic projects in Limerick will receive this funding. I look forward to seeing the completion of each project and the benefit it will have on the local community.”

His constituency colleague, Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan added: "CLÁR funding has been a fantastic way to regenerate villages across County Limerick over the last number of years and I’ve been delighted as a Minister locally to be able to announce so much funding over the last number of years to these rural areas. This time it’s the turn of these three communities and I know from speaking to Heather Humphreys that she is anxious that more money like this will be allocated shortly to more communities across County Limerick.”

In total the Government has announced €4.2 million in funding for 104 projects nationwide. The funding comes under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme.

A1: Limerick hurling hotshots do the double!

Limerick hurlers Colin Coughlan, Ballybrown, and Cathal O'Neill, Crecora/Manister who won All-Ireland senior hurling medals with Limerick on August 22 and netted outstanding Leaving Cert results

A1: Limerick hurling hotshots do the double!

