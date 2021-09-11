Limerick GAA Club raises €30k for charity by walking 30kms

THE NORMALLY united parish of Cappamore was split four ways by the Munster March last May!

However, the real winners were Milford and the GAA club who each benefited by over €15,000.

The senior men, senior ladies, juvenile boys and juvenile girls – together with their families, friends and neighbours – were challenged to walk or run 450kms. It is the virtual distance of a trek around Munster's six county grounds. Incredibly, over 30,000kms were completed not just in Cappamore but all over the world.

Chairman of the fundraising committee, PJ Ryan (V) said there was great banter and friendly rivalry between the groups.

“It was lovely to see families out in their hi vis vests walking. I found that really uplifting. It was the main talking point at the time. The whole club and community got behind it,” said PJ.

When he was manager of the senior hurlers last year they came up with the idea of doing something for Milford but then clubs got the green light to resume playing. At the AGM, PJ said they had made a commitment to Milford and the Munster March involving all sections of Cappamore GAA was born.

“Milford was the stand-out cause, because it has touched so many lives and a lot of club members work there,” said PJ, who added that the money for the GAA Club will go back into running costs.

€28,000 was collected between businesses but they got over the €30k mark thanks to an online raffle of donated prizes including a signed Limerick jersey.

Bernie Ryan, Cappamore GAA secretary, was struck by the generosity of businesses who were closed at the time and had no date for when they could resume.

“It was unbelievable of them to give €250 or €500. The support we got from home and abroad was incredible. We had families in Boston, Dubai, Switzerland, New York sending us clips of them walking in their Cappamore GAA gear.

“The Munster March pulled everyone together when there were no matches and very little going on in the village. It’s a fantastic parish – they always have your back. Without the parishioners, businesses, neighbours and friends you couldn’t have run it. You need the support of everyone,” said Bernie.

Anne Marie Hayes, Milford’s fundraising manager said: “It has been a challenging time for all of us and as a local organisation that relies so heavily on fundraising, we are truly appreciative of receiving such support from Cappamore GAA and Camogie Club.”