President of Limerick GAA club hopes Mayo's 70-year curse is lifted

WHILE it could be argued most neutrals want Mayo to win Sam Maguire, there’s one local man who hopes the ‘curse’ is lifted more than others.

Frank Kavanagh is the president and one of the founding members of Na Piarsaigh GAA club in Caherdavin.

But he is a proud Mayo man, and can trace his family roots back to south of the county.

Asked what it would mean to him to see the Maritime County end a 70-year drought and land football’s holy grail, he said: “Everything. I will die a happy man. If they were playing Kerry, I wouldn’t give them a chance. But I’d give them a chance of beating Tyrone.”

Frank was present in Croke Park the last time Mayo won the All-Ireland title – way back in 1951.

Of the day, he said: “I remember bits and pieces. I remember the celebrations. I remember my friend who was in digs in Ranelagh, and we went to his home for a couple of days after the game. I’d say we created a bit commotion!”

Another Mayo appearance in an All-Ireland final sticks out a bit more for Frank, however – their 1949 loss by a single point to Cavan, 4-5 to 4-4.

“It was the wettest day which came out of the heavens. I walked from Clondalkin where I was in digs to Newlands Cross. I got a single decker bus into town and walked from there to Croke Park. I paid half a crown at the Canal End. All I remember is the wind and rain blowing in our faces and the score at half time was 3-4 to 0-0 in favour of Cavan, who played with the wind,” Frank explained, adding Mayo, with the wind in the second half had recovered to within a point of their rivals – only for a last minute kick from the side to be charged down.

Much has been made of the Mayo curse, but Frank says he doesn’t believe a word of it.

Having moved from Mayo as a youngster, Frank worked as a farmer outside the capital – lining out for a number of clubs using an assumed name, as was the case for many exiles then – before moving into insurance.

It was this job which saw him, as a manager, move to Limerick and Highfield.

It was here, while involved with Treaty Sarsfields, he met Noel Drumgoole, who founded Na Piarsaigh, with Frank also playing a key role.

“We identified land in Caherdavin which the builders had left, as it was too boggy to build on. The committee bought it for £900,” he recalled.

Fast forward almost 60 years, and Na Piarsaigh are currently Limerick’s club hurling standard bearers and the only side to win an All-Ireland club SHC title.

Frank celebrates his 93rd birthday this Wednesday.

And wouldn’t a win for Mayo at Croke Park this Saturday be just the perfect present for him!