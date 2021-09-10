Limerick Greenway to be turned blue for a good cause

THE Limerick Greenway will be turned blue this weekend as a major charity cycle takes place along the route.

Organised by gardai from the Newcastle West district, the event will see around 200 gardai and other emergency service workers cycle the 40km from Rathkeale to Abbeyfeale on Saturday.

All of the monies raised from participants and through online donations will go to the Little Blue Heroes Foundation – a charity which has close ties with An Garda Síochána.

“We have witnessed the outstanding work they do and we do have local candidates from the charity in Limerick and I suppose the cause is exceptionally worthy. They deal with seriously ill and critically ill children and any help we can give we are going to try and offer,” said one of the organisers Sergeant Noel Barry.

A target of €10,000 has been set for the event and donations can still be made online.

“Little Blue Heroes is a great charity. It’s run by volunteers – it’s run by gardai themselves and it’s run by retired guards and it helps families who would have a child that is very sick and I think it really would need to be supported because I see all the great work that has been done over the years,” said deputy Mayor, Cllr Tom Ruddle who attended the launch at the Barnagh Tunnel.

#GreenwayGoesBlue @LittleBlueHeroes @GardaTraffic

‍♂️‍♀️

Saturday 11th Sept 2021

ℹℹ Emergency Services Family Open Day

NCW Gaelscoil

⏰12pm-3pm

↪Sensory Friendly 11.30am- 12pm



Please Donate: https://t.co/HLuWROUJBE pic.twitter.com/0Uqc7dcU6i — Killeedy GAA H & WB (@killeedygaaHWB) September 10, 2021

To coincide with the charity cycle, a free emergency services open day will take place at Gaelscoil O Doghair in Newcastle West between 12midday and 3pm on Saturday.

Members of several and national garda units, including the garda band, will be present and will be available to interact with members of the public.

See idonate.ie for more.