Limerick Chamber to open its doors for Culture Night

Dee Ryan the chief executive of the Limerick Chamber, flanked by project participants Karah Delaney and Niamh Clancy | PICTURE: MORNINGSTAR PHOTOGRAPHY
ONE of the city's most historical buildings which houses the Limerick Chamber offices is to open this Friday to mark Culture Night.
The business representative group has collaborated with Dance Limerick to offer a unique experience of 96 O'Connell Street.
It's a venue for the group's culture night performance, and also the premiere of Women and Work - the Contract.
This is a dance theatre performance led by choreographer Philippa Donnellan, and theatre artist Ruth Lehane.
It takes a light-hearted, quizzical look at life in the workplace as experienced by women.
The project is produced in association with Dance Limerick, as part of its new programme DL. BRIDGE, and hosted by Limerick Chamber.
Since Culture Night is spread over 48 hours this year, there will be a number of these performances.
On Friday, the curtain is up at 6pm and 8pm, while the following day, performances take place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.
As part of the show, guests will move across three floors throughout the performance. All Covid 19 precautions will be adhered to throughout the performance.
For more information please visit: https://dancelimerick.yapsody.com/
