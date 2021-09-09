Search

09/09/2021

Fáilte Ireland allocates money for outdoor dining facilities in Limerick

Renderings of the oudoor dining facility set to be provided in Bedford Row

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TOURISM body Fáilte Ireland has allocated €750,000 for two outdoor dining facilities in Limerick city.

Under its outdoor dining enhancement scheme, the organisation will work with Limerick City and County Council to deliver permanent weather resistant structures at the junction of Bedford Row and Henry Street, plus Lower Thomas Street.

It comes as Fáilte Ireland gives €9m to 38 projects around the country.

As part of this, all Local Authorities were invited to apply to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres, enabling access to outdoor seating for extended periods throughout the year.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said: "This scheme supports resilience and survival in the short term and the recovery of the tourism sector in the long-term. Outdoor dining and hospitality will now be a permanent feature of our hospitality offering and businesses need to be supported to facilitate this for longer periods throughout the year."

Fine Gael councillor Daniel McSweeney said: "This investment will significantly enhance the offering available in Limerick city for years to come, it is important we also acknowledge the hard work of the economic development department of Limerick Council for putting this successful grant application together."

