Limerick Weather: Friday, September 10, 2021

IT will be mostly cloudy today with scattered showers becoming more isolated by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.
Tonight the chance of showers will become mainly confined to Ulster and Atlantic coasts with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Overnight lows of 11 to 15 degrees, mist and fog patches developing in mostly light westerly breezes.
McDonald's is seeking changes to the layout of its drive-thru at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle | PICTURE: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
