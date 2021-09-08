Search

08/09/2021

Current wave of Covid ‘has reached its latest peak’ - 95% of adults in Limerick now vaccinated

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid West

THE director of the Department of Public Health Mid-West says she believes the current Covid-19 wave has reached its latest peak.

Dr Mai Mannix was speaking this Tuesday, where she also revealed that 95% of adults in Limerick are now vaccinated against coronavirus.​

But she urged people to hold firm, as fresh figures confirmed there were almost 200 new Covid-19 cases reported locally over the last few days.

BREAKING: Almost 850 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick over last fortnight

Dr Mannix said: “We still have a very high incidence in the Mid-West area. There's no denying the virus will seek out the unvaccinated population, but I think we need to keep in mind is what's happening overall. We are vaccinating more and more. We have a huge uptake for adults in Limerick, close to 95% and I really must commend people for hearing that message and taking it. The more people we vaccinate, the more we will protect everybody.”

Dr Mannix, who was speaking on Limerick Today on Live95, added: “We are beginning to see a plateau in cases at national level. We hope we are at the beginning of the downturn in this wave. Once we see the downturn then we are looking at reduced number of cases across the board.”

Also, she revealed that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in the region, not one child has entered intensive care.

“We just need to get over the next few weeks,” she said, complimenting schools and parents who are “doing a great job to mitigate Covid-19”.

All this comes amid the latest easing of restrictions – from last Wednesday, buses and trains could travel at full capacity, while this week, live music can return indoor Irish pubs.

Also changing from this week is the capacity allowed in churches and other places of worship.

These can now be half-full, with Confirmations and First Holy Communions back on the calendar.

Further easing of restrictions are due to take place on September 20, with most of the remaining limitations repealed by October 22 next.

