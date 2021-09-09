Search

09/09/2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Warm and humid today with widespread showers merging to give longer spells of rain and an ongoing risk of spot flooding. There will be dry periods too with some hazy sunshine breaking through the cloud. Mist and fog will linger in some coasts and mountainous areas. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, in mostly light variable breezes, increasing moderate northerly near western coasts.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

As we approach the weekend, it will be turning cooler and fresher later this week.

Scattered showers will continue into the night-time hours with some mist and fog setting in later. Another very mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light and variable, though moderate to fresh northwesterly along Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow, we'll see a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy across eastern counties later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius, warmest in the east, with light northwest winds. Showers will become fewer overnight with long clear spells developing. A little cooler that previous nights with overnight lows of 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

