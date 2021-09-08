Funding for LIT/Technological University of the Shannon will be 'transformative' admits Limerick TD

The €5.9m in Transformation Funding for new LIT/Technological University of the Shannon has been welcomed by Limerick TD Kieran O'Donnell.

“I very much welcome the direct confirmation I have received from Minister for Further & Higher Education, Simon Harris TD of €5.9m in Technological University Transformation Funding (TUTF) for Limerick’s new Technological University for the Shannon (TUS) that links Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology due to be established on October 1"

The Higher Education Authority has announced total funding of €25.67m to higher education institutions to support them in their progression towards Technological University status and in post-establishment development.

This funding builds on the €34.33m awarded in 2020 and represents the second tranche from the Technological University Transformation Fund (TUTF). A total of €90m will be awarded in total over a 3-year period to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

“This transformation funding will significantly progress the new Technological University and is great news for Limerick and the entire region of students, where we will now have another University based in Mid-West region, with 5 Campuses - Limerick City (with Moylish and Clare Street Campuses), Tipperary (with Thurles and Clonmel Campuses) and Clare (with Ennis Campus).

“Having previously lectured in LIT and as a proud Limerick person, I am pleased to see this transformation funding being announced, marking another important milestone in the development of our new Technological University in Limerick.

“I wish to commend and congratulate LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane who was recently appointed as the first President of new the Technological University, the board of LIT and all the staff for their ongoing hard work here.

“LIT has been highly successful in linking with business and industry locally and nationally to provide highly educated graduates, from apprenticeships to doctorates, with the necessary cutting edge skills to meet the demands of a constantly changing world.

“This new Technological University will further enhance this significant contribution LIT is already making to third level education for students and indeed will be of enormous benefit to Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and the region overall.

“I look forward to continuing to work with all at LIT/ TUS as we move toward its Technological University establishment on October 1st.