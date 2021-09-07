BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight last night September 6, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 1,470* confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of this morning, there were 367 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 59 are in ICU.
Meanwhile, The HSE is urging people to pre-book their test. For more see below.
Changes announced for COVID-19 Test Centres across the Mid West.— HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) September 7, 2021
The HSE is urging people to pre-book their test via https://t.co/WVLA5Kcj0e or through their GP. Booking your test means less chance of delays and that you are tested at a time that suits you. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/3LRCjzC1hL
