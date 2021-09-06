Search

06/09/2021

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed an additional 1,144* confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 384 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Also confirmed today the Health Service Executive has announced that new arrangements are being put in place for those seeking Covid-19 tests in Limerick.

Due to the high numbers of people presenting at the test centre at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon, walk-in or drive-in tests will now only be available between 8am and 10am.

Tests can be booked outside of these times via appointment (7.45am to 7pm).  People can book their tests via the HSE website, or through their GP.  These opening hours are unchanged from the current arrangements.

