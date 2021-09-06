BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed an additional 1,144* confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 384 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Also confirmed today the Health Service Executive has announced that new arrangements are being put in place for those seeking Covid-19 tests in Limerick.
Due to the high numbers of people presenting at the test centre at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon, walk-in or drive-in tests will now only be available between 8am and 10am.
Tests can be booked outside of these times via appointment (7.45am to 7pm). People can book their tests via the HSE website, or through their GP. These opening hours are unchanged from the current arrangements.
For more, click here:
More News
The chief executive of the Shannon Group Mary Considine with the Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton at Shannon Airport today
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.