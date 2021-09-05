BREAKING: Daily national Covid numbers confirmed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,180 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the figure reported was 1,703. As it is a weekend, the figures for Limerick are not available.
As of 8am today, 362 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, 363 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 52 in ICU.
