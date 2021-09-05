Response to call for artwork

A LIMERICK artist has revealed a strong response to a call for submissions for an exhibition taking place this autumn.
In November, the Central Gallery in O’Connell Street will play host to the She Flows exhibition, curated by Newcastle West woman Kathryn Crowley, pictured.
She sought artistic submissions around a variety of subjects including motherhood, women in Ireland, the menopause and healing.
Eighty responded to her call.
The exhibition follows in the footsteps of Crimson Waves, which also looked at certain taboo subjects and how Irish men and women are shy to talk about it – and it’s impact on sex education here.
Kathryn will hold workshops this month – for more information, telephone 085 2441321.
