Limerick's Pigtown festival set to fly again this autumn

FOR the fifth year in a row, a unique series celebrating Limerick’s food and culture will take place this and next month.

Pigtown is flying again in Limerick, as local food producers, restaurants, and the unique industry here enjoys the spotlight.

Developed by the Limerick Food Group and supported by the local authority, Pigtown took place against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic 12 months ago.

But with restrictions eased somewhat since then, the festival looks to be getting back to some sort of normality.

Sadly, the famous giant pig which leads the Culture Night Pigtown Parade around the city won’t be present – it’s hoped he will be back next year – there will be many other attractions to make up for it.

Chef Tom Flavin, who chairs the organising committee said: “Obviously we are missing the annual Pigtown Parade through the city that is always a big colourful family event for us, but hopefully that will be back next year - instead we will have a Culture Night Pigtown Party in the Milk Market this year with our giant piggy.”

Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 17, but there are many more attractions prior to it, including an 061 Dinner the night before, focusing on six local restaurants, with Treaty City producing a special Pigtown Pilsner to go with the night.

For more information and a calendar of events for the two-month long festival, visit pigtown.ie.