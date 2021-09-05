Search

05/09/2021

Limerick's Pigtown festival set to fly again this autumn

Limerick's Pigtown festival set to fly again this autumn

Chef Tom Flavin, Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan, eatinlimerick; Eithne Gavigan, LIT; Keith Piggot, No1 Pery Square and David Fitzgerald of Limerick Milk Market at the launch | PICTURE: Eamon Ward

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FOR the fifth year in a row, a unique series celebrating Limerick’s food and culture will take place this and next month.

Pigtown is flying again in Limerick, as local food producers, restaurants, and the unique industry here enjoys the spotlight.

Developed by the Limerick Food Group and supported by the local authority, Pigtown took place against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic 12 months ago.

But with restrictions eased somewhat since then, the festival looks to be getting back to some sort of normality.

Sadly, the famous giant pig which leads the Culture Night Pigtown Parade around the city won’t be present – it’s hoped he will be back next year – there will be many other attractions to make up for it.

Chef Tom Flavin, who chairs the organising committee said: “Obviously we are missing the annual Pigtown Parade through the city that is always a big colourful family event for us, but hopefully that will be back next year - instead we will have a Culture Night Pigtown Party in the Milk Market this year with our giant piggy.”

Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 17, but there are many more attractions prior to it, including an 061 Dinner the night before, focusing on six local restaurants, with Treaty City producing a special Pigtown Pilsner to go with the night.

For more information and a calendar of events for the two-month long festival, visit pigtown.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media