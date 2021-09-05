Public meeting called amid concerns over water quality of Limerick beauty spot

Lough Gur
LOUGH Gur got fantastic national coverage on RTÉ’s Nationwide last Monday evening.
It will surely result in welcome increased visitors to one of Limerick’s foremost attractions. Lough Gur and the surrounding area is of national and international importance in terms of archaeology and migratory birds.
The site is a Natural Heritage Area and Wildfowl Sanctuary.
An online community information meeting, via Zoom, will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 7.30pm to look at water quality concerns in Lough Gur.
The Local Authority Waters Programme encourages everyone to get involved to help protect local water bodies.
The Lough Gur Catchment is one of 190 Priority Areas for Action (PAA) under the current River Basin Management Plan for focused water quality improvements.
The PAA consists of two waterbodies, namely Lough Gur itself and the Ballycullane River. It was selected for a range of reasons including the opportunity to work with strong local community groups, its high amenity value and the overall importance of the site in terms of local heritage and biodiversity.
Contact Ruairí Ó Conchúir, community water officer (085 8083715 / roconchuir@lawaters.ie) for more information or to register for the online meeting visit lawaters.ie/.
