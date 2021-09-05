Limerick GAA club launches innovative online Bingo fundraiser

The first West Limerick bingo night this place later today
A COUNTY Limerick GAA club has announced the launch of a weekly online Bingo game to raise funds for its ongoing clubhouse development.
The first of the family-friendly bingo nights will take place at 7pm this Sunday.
Commenting ahead of the first West Limerick Bingo Night, Margaret Hannan, Chairperson, of Newcastle West GAA hopes players can have some fun will enjoying a family night in.
“This Bingo is geared to suit families with children as well as seasoned bingo players and is run in just one hour on Sunday nights to make it an ideal family night."
Registered players will receive their bingo cards and a Zoom invite by email and then have the option of paying €40 for a line, €80 for 2 lines or €150 for a full house.
All funds raised will go towards the clubhouse development.
