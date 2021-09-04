Search

04/09/2021

Kind-hearted Shauna gives her All-Ireland final ticket to elderly Limerick supporter

Kind-hearted Shauna gives her All-Ireland final ticket to elderly Limerick supporter

The Limerick hurlers gave an exhibition in Croke Park but Shauna Cunneen Bilbow exhibited great kindness outside it | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

DESPERATE Limerick hurling fans would have sold their soul to the devil for an All-Ireland ticket but one young woman gave hers away due to her generous spirit.

Massive Limerick supporter, Shauna Cunneen Bilbow, was thrilled to get a ticket on the eve of the match between Limerick and Cork. She headed up on the train with her friend Lucy O’Connor.

Shauna, from Corbally, said they went straight to Croke Park after arriving in Heuston Station.

“I saw this man who had a sign saying ‘tickets wanted’. I walked past him. We were walking around just looking for the entrance to the Cusack Stand. I walked back and I saw him again.

“There were Cork supporters looking for tickets but he was the only Limerick supporter I could see. I had only got my ticket on the Saturday evening so I decided to give him my ticket,” said Shauna.

The 20-year-old approached the elderly man and offered her ticket. He must have thought all his Christmases came at once as tickets were as scare as hens’ teeth. The country was scoured from Malin to Mizen in an effort to gain entry to the 40,000-capacity stadium due to Covid.

And here was this girl just strolling up to him and offering him her ticket.

“He didn’t say anything for a few seconds and then he was like, ‘Of course’. His first instinct was to take out his wallet. I know that so many people would have told him €500 or €600 but I said, ‘No, you don’t have to give me anything’,” recalled Shauna.

Then in the traditional Irish way – while the place was teeming with fans – one person was trying to pay while the other was telling them to put their money away. 

“He had tears in his eyes. He was just so happy. He wanted to give me money but I told him, ‘I didn’t want any money for the ticket’ but he wasn’t going to take the ticket without giving me money.

“The Cusack Stand tickets were €90 and he wanted to give me €90. I wouldn’t take it. Eventually he said he wouldn’t take the ticket until I took the money. He gave me €100 but I gave him €20 back to have a pint later after Limerick won,” said Shauna.

Off he went into the Cusack Stand while Shauna retired to a local hostelry to watch the match.

Shauna said it all happened so fast that she never asked the Limerick man his name. 

“He had a green polo shirt and one of those green and white plaits. I don’t know how many more All-Irelands with Limerick in the final I will see but surely I will see a good few more than him. It was just nice to be able to give him the ticket,” said Shauna, whose parents are Karen and Vincent. 

“My dad is a Mayo man so he is hoping to get a ticket for the All-Ireland football final,” said Shauna, who is trainee hairdresser. Well if anyone deserves it, it is him after he and Karen raised such a kind-hearted daughter.

The story only came to light after Joan Condon, Pallasgreen, was getting her hair cut in the Bellissimo Academy. Understandably, the conversation turned to Limerick’s win and Shauna told her about her near match experience.

Joan then contacted the Leader to highlight Shauna’s kindness.

“I couldn’t believe her goodness. It was unbelievable. Those tickets were like gold dust and to just give it away like that – it was such an incredibly kind thing to do. She said she couldn’t pass him. I told her you’ll get your reward for this,” said Joan.

Her dad will be hoping he gets the good karma of a ticket in the Cusack Stand on All-Ireland Football Final day when Mayo aim to break the curse against Tyrone. 

If you were the recipient of Shauna’s generosity do get in touch with the Leader on 061 214503 or email news@limerickelader.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media