Limerick town rolls out the red carpet for Greenway Community Fun Day

RATHKEALE will have the welcome mat out for all comers this Sunday when the first ever Greenway Community Fun Day takes place and when the town copperfastens its claim to be the start of the Limerick Greenway.

It will be an opportunity for people from all over Limerick and elsewhere to enjoy a full afternoon in the glorious surrounds of the town’s historic Augustinian Abbey where music, food and a market will mix with games and competitions.

“The Fun Day is Rathkeale’s way of welcoming visitors to the start of the Limerick Greenway and thanking neighbouring residents for their support,” said Derek Downes, chairperson of the Team Rathkeale business group which is spearheading the event in conjunction with Rathkeale Community Council and a big bunch of volunteers. “We enjoy seeing all the new faces, even when they wear masks.”

A giant dart board, a tug of war with Ireland’s strongest man, kids five-a-side soccer and penalty competition, a Football Legends Showcase featuring “The Orchard vs The Park”, a Wheel of Fortune, a Princess of Desmond competition, Angel Card Reading, face painting and spot prizes will all be part of the fun and local businesses will serve food, beverages and icecream.

Already, a large number of stalls have been signed up for the event offering everything from crafts to bric a brac and art. Stands are free, but vendors are asked to make a contribution to the day’s designated charity, the Butterfly Club.

On Saturday evening, the Reverend Canon Patrick Comerford, Father Robbie Coffey, and Reverend Ruth Watt will bless the festival and its attendees at an Ecumenical Service in the Abbey grounds at 7pm but those interested in taking part are warned that numbers may be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Rathkeale continues to better itself,” said David Lamont, PRO for the Rathkeale Community Council and a champion of rejuvenation in the town. “Over 15 businesses have upgraded during the pandemic, the town has fibre broadband, and we will soon be at the corner of the Foynes to Limerick motorway, making it faster to get to and from Limerick City or to work remotely in a rural environment.”

For more information see rathkeale.com/funday.