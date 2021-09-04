Archbishop administers Confirmation in Limerick parishes

SCHOOLS are back and so too are Confirmations following delay after delay.

A number of ceremonies were held in Limerick parishes in the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly last Saturday, one of which was Ballybricken and Bohermore.

Fr James Walton, parish priest, said everybody was very happy with the ceremonies and they showed that they can be held safely.

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly administered Confirmation to 26 children during two Masses to comply with the Covid rule of a maximum of 50 in churches.

“He was delighted with everything and the way it was done. He mentioned that this was the first one he had done this year,” said Fr Walton.

The first Confirmation took place in Ballybricken church at 10am with the second at 2pm.

“It allowed for sanitising the church between ceremonies,” said Fr Walton.

The Caherelly and Bohermore National school children could have a sponsor and two family members with them. Some families had other siblings so a parent had to stay at home to look after them and another relative such as a grandparent might have come, explained Fr Walton.

The Confirmations were streamed live so extended family could watch from home.

Prayers were also said for the late Limerick GAA dual player PJ Garvey. Masks were worn by adults and children in the church apart from the prayers of the faithful and readings.

“We have done everything by the book. Everything went well and people were very happy,” said Fr Walton.

Outside the church, no group photos were allowed – only the new confirmed child and their family.

And to the best of the parish priest’s knowledge there weren't any big parties afterwards. “People kept their celebrations low key,” said Fr Walton.

He wished to thank the children’s parents for their co-operation, goodwill and help.

Fr Walton also thanked the principals of Bohermore and Caherelly National Schools; the Confirmation teachers; the sacristan, helpers, volunteers and members of the local FAS scheme who all had the church and grounds in immaculate condition for the long awaited day.

Earlier this week the Government announced the further easing of restrictions relating to religious ceremonies, including Confirmation and First Holy Communion. Those changes take effect from Monday.