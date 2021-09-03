Limerick hurlers’ parents are there on the good and bad days

THE deafening noise in Croke Park when Limerick and Cork marched behind the Artane Band reflected what it meant to cheer on the players in person again.

As the saying goes, “Nothing beats being there”. If watching last year’s All-Ireland final at home on TV was tough for supporters then imagine what it was like for the parents and loved ones of players. Over the years they have probably missed a handful of matches between them.

It is a remarkable achievement for Doon GAA Club to have four players on the panel and possibly five if Tommy Hayes didn’t get injured. Many clubs would be delighted to have one. There are now 11 All-Ireland medals between Darragh O’Donovan, Richie English, Pat Ryan (Simon) and Barry Murphy.

Mike Ryan, chairman of Doon GAA Club, said their success didn’t just start in 2018.

“This has been going on for the last 10 / 12 years since these boys joined the U-14 academy and all the way up along. Their parents brought them to training in UL or Rathkeale – and it’s an hour back to Rathkeale – every Saturday. It takes a bit of organising and the parents have to do all that. Those players have had bad days and hard luck days but you have to take them to get the glory ones,” said Mike.

Nobody sees those car journeys, James O’Donovan training the boys in the ball alley to sharpen their touch, the mountains of muddy gear that needs to be washed or the tears after minor disappointments. So the photo captures the joy of glory days like Sunday week.

Mike said the club is immensely proud of Darragh, Richie, Pat and Barry.

“They are extremely well grounded guys. You could walk into Doon any day of the week and they would talk away to anybody. There are no airs and graces.

“Richie and Darragh are involved with the U-13 team. Barry and Pat are involved with the U-17 team. They are all giving their time back to the club

“All the young lads are in awe of them. There is no such thing as anyone missing training!” said Mike.

He says to have multiple All-Ireland winners, an All-Star and a potential All-Star in Darragh, training youngsters is incredible for them.

Darragh, Richie, Pat and Barry were back in training too on Thursday night as they get ready for Patrickswell on Sunday.

Win, lose or draw their parents will be there in the stand.