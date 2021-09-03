Limerick Weather: Friday, September 3, 2021

Cloudy to start once again today with the chance of a light passing shower. Sunny spells will develop during the course of the day. Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees in light to moderate east or southeast winds.
Largely dry with clear spells tonight. There may be a few patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.
