Limerick student to star in RTE show with Maura Higgins

A MAKEUP artist, who is a student in Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD), is one of 10 competitors hoping to win Glow Up Ireland.

The new series starts this Thursday evening, September 2, on RTÉ2 at 9.35pm. Glow Up Ireland, presented by TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins, is a competitive factual entertainment series where ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists (MUAs) are challenged in a range of assignments to show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.

One of the 10 is Limerick-based fashion student Niall Casey.

The Cahersiveen native's older brother might’ve had him marked to follow in his GAA footsteps but Niall hung up his boots at the ripe old age of 12. Instead, at 17, he bought the James Charles palette, came downstairs with a full face of makeup and told his parents to deal with it!

They have been supportive of his love for makeup because he didn't give them a choice he says. He actually talks about himself as if he’s the only gay in the village.

"We’re rare!" said Niall, who is 19. He says people think he’s confident but he says he is actually "really shy". He’s a massive Maura Higgins fan so he is onto a winner straight away.

Niall has accumulated 10.7m likes on TikTok with a non-speaking persona and he's scared about putting more of his personality out there. Niall’s TikTok creations are spectacular. He’s studying fashion in LSAD but makeup is his first love.

The competitors will be tasked with creating amazing make-up transformations – all taking place in a dedicated studio space – Glow Up HQ. One of the ten will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and will win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career.

The theme for the first episode is fashion so it should be right up Niall's street.