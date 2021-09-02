Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Garden of Eden: Limerick hurlers honoured on lawn

Jack O'Shea captured Davy Ryan's lawn masterpiece in Bruff with his drone

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

DAVY Ryan wrote a song in tribute to the Limerick hurlers before the All-Ireland - he also got a good tune out of his lawnmower after it.

It took the Laois man, living in Bruff, four days to create his latest lawn masterpiece. This is his most extensive work to date. As well as the message, "Thanks JP / JK, Remember Limerick 1921 2021 All-Ireland Champions", Davy designed the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Treaty Stone and Celtic Cross.

All Davy uses are his eyes to judge, his feet to measure and his hands to push the lawnmower. One wrong move and it is destroyed but there isn't a blade of grass out of place. His back garden is a third of an acre in size. 

"Winning it in 2021 was so important because it's the 100th anniversary of Limerick's win in 1921. And also because they were the first team to win the Liam MacCarthy cup and Liam MacCarthy's mother Brigid is from Bruff. I'm not a Bruff man but I’m in Bruff," said Davy.

The bus driver for St Joseph's Foundation in Charleville spent from Thursday to Sunday cutting his lawn as an ode to Limerick

"Remember Limerick is very important. That is Sarsfield's battle cry and by God they will remember Limerick after this year and the last four years.

"I'm 55 years going to matches in Thurles. I have never seen a team to do what Limerick did to Tipperary in the 20 minutes after half-time and then last week against Cork," said Davy, who wrote a song called Remember Limerick for the team before the final.

He said his handiwork is also in tribute to their own Sean Finn.

"He has four All-Stars now - well I’m sure he will get a fourth one this year. He's a lovely young fellow. We are very proud of him in Bruff," said Davy, who has been getting a great reaction to his "gardening".

"My nephew text me to say, 'It is out of this world. It's just an awful pity it's not in Tipperary!

"Only for the GAA - what would we do without it. The joy it brings. And the football coming up now and I’m not a football fan but I’m really looking forward to it this year. I might do something for Mayo if they win it!" said Davy.

