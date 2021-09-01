Limerick rower who fell out of boat rescued on River Shannon

A MAJOR rescue operation was put into action after a rower got into trouble on the River Shannon.

It is understood he fell out of his boat and was unable to get back in. The man, understood to be aged in his 20s, rang for help at around 11.15am on Sunday morning.

Within minutes Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue were at the location in the Coonagh area.

Four appliances from the fire service were dispatched and their FireSwift rescue boat launched. Limerick Marine Search and Rescue members attended in their boat and on a jet-ski. Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter - hovered overhead.

The young man was taken ashore aboard FireSwift and thankfully didn't require medical treatment.

Peter Hogan, equipment officer with Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, said the rower was only in the water for about 10 minutes.

"It was a joint operation between the fire service and ourselves. We work very, very, well together.

"It is a good news story that he was brought home safe. At the end of the day the man is with his family this morning," said Mr Hogan.

He praised the young man for having his mobile phone in a waterproof bag.

"He had himself covered in fairness to him in case anything happened. It is very important when you are doing a lone journey on a boat you either have a proper PFH radio on the boat or have a mobile with you," said Mr Hogan.