Council to 'take steps' to prevent protests in Limerick park

LIMERICK City and County Council is to hold meetings with the gardai with a view to preventing protests happening in the People’s Park in future.

It comes after a group opposed to the wearing of protective masks and the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine held a demonstration at the amenity.

Having come across this, local historian Dr Tadhg Moloney wrote to the local authority to express concern, pointing out that an ancient lease which applies to the park precludes the holding of protests.

A notice which states this is posted at both of its entrances.

But Dr Moloney wrote: “These people, when approached about the breach of the by-laws either pleaded ignorance of this, or choose to carry on regardless.”

In response, Michael Hartnett, a senior staff officer in the council’s operations and maintenance department wrote: “I will arrange to meet with senior management here in the council and have this matter discussed and see what steps can be taken to prevent this type of behaviour happening again within the park.”

He added: “I will also arrange a meeting with the local gardai about any other protest that might try to take place within the park.”

Dr Moloney said: “I have no problem with people defending their right not to wear a mask, but there should be no protesting in the People’s Park. There’s a placard at the front saying this. I raised it with them, and one lady said, this is the People’s Park. And I said, yes it is, but it’s not for that purpose.”

The Dooradoyle man said he is not completely satisfied with the response of the local authority.

“I want to see the prevention of processions, political and religious meetings. The council say they can act if they become aware of anything. But unless people doing these protests advertise them, they won’t be aware. Then we will need to speak to the gardai,” the historian added.

Referring back to the day of the protest, Dr Moloney said the park ranger, despite his best efforts wasn’t able to do anything about the event, apart from remonstrating with its participants.

The council staff member then ended up being verbally abused, he alleged.

Dr Moloney said it might be worth examining imposing a financial penalty on those taking part in demonstrations.