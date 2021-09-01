Limerick Weather: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

IT will be mostly cloudy to start off the new month. Isolated patches of drizzle are possible across Limerick. Cloud cover will become more variable during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate easterly winds.
Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
It will continue predominantly dry for much of the week with light winds and temperatures around average for the time of year, in the high teens or low 20s, however wet weather looks set to return later in the weekend.
Tonight will be largely clear and dry. Some mist or fog patches will develop in light easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.
Tomorrow will be generally dry again, with just isolated patches of drizzle. There will be variable cloud cover, with some sunny spells at times, the best of which will be in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, coolest along the east coast in light to occasionally moderate easterly breezes.
