Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

TODAY will be another dry day, with cloudy periods and some sunny spells, the best of these during the evening, say Met Eireann.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees with a light or moderate, east to northeast breeze.
