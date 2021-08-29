BREAKING: Firefighters tackle tyre blaze in Limerick

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a tyre blaze in County Limerick this Sunday afternoon.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received the call-out to the incident in Fedamore at 4.14pm. Two appliances were dispatched from the station on Mulgrave Street.
Thick plumes of black smoke have been seen in the Fedamore area. Firefighters remain at the scene as they battle the blaze. It is not known at this stage how the tyres went on fire.
