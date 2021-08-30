Limerick Weather: Monday August 30, 2021

Monday will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud around and some sunny spells. A little breezier than of late with a light to moderate northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Continuing dry through much of the week with temperatures back to around average for the time of year, in the high teens or low 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A dry night with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light northeast breeze.

TUESDAY: Tuesday with be mainly dry with varying cloud cover, the brightest weather is most likely in the west and northwest. There is a chance of a little drizzle at times in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, mildest along the west coast with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light northeast winds.

WEDNESDAY: Overall another dry day. Cloud will build during the day with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 or 21 degrees, with a light easterly breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with some mist or fog patches developing in light winds.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be generally dry again with a slight chance of a stray shower developing. Cloud cover will vary and there will be some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with light easterly winds

FRIDAY: Friday will likely be quite cloudy for many areas. Many places will be dry but there is the chance of well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light southeast winds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There are signs of the weather becoming less settled over the weekend with cloudier conditions, and some rain or showers likely later in the weekend. Temperatures will continue around average.