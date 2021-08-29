Limerick Weather: Sunday, August 29, 2021

ANOTHER dry day today. Cloudy in many parts at first but any lingering mist and fog will clear, and sunny spells will gradually break through. Temperatures will climb to as high as 23 degrees Celsius, although it will be a little cooler nearer the coast.

Light north to northeast breezes mainly but sea breezes will develop locally along the south and southwest coasts during the afternoon.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It's going to remain settled throughout next week with mainly dry conditions and sunny spells. Temperatures will be closer to normal, generally in the high teens or low 20s.

Tonight will stay mainly dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop again in a light northeast breeze. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Largely dry on Monday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The chance of an an isolated light shower in the afternoon. Feeling a little cooler with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, warmest here in this province, in a light northeast breeze.

