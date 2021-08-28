Limerick hurler wins another prize

Dan Morrissey celebrates at Croke Park last week after helping Limerick retain the Liam MacCarthy cup | PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE
IF good things really do come in threes, Limerick full back Dan Morrissey might want to try his luck on the National Lottery tonight!
The Ahane man followed up the All-Ireland victory with a slightly smaller, but no doubt welcome, win in the August Club Limerick draw.
Dan scooped €100 in the monthly draw which took place this morning.
The Club Limerick lottery is the main fundraising arm of Limerick GAA, with all money raised going to support the training fund of the Limerick senior hurlers and footballers, and a local club chosen by each entrant.
The first prize is €10,000, with second and third prizes of €3,000 and €2,000 apiece.
Some 26 additional cash awards of €500, €250 and €100 are made each month.
It's not the first time Dan has enjoyed a win in the Club Limerick draw.
In December last - ironically just a day before Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland final win - he scooped €250.
Also winning a prize this weekend was former inter-county football goalkeeper John Chawke of Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who won €100.
