Gardai renew appeal for missing Limerick teenager

Gardaí in Limerick are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michealah Quinlan, 15 years, who is missing from Ballyagran, Co. Limerick since Friday August 27 2021.
Michealah is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, slim build and has long brown hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.
It's believed Michealah may currently be in the Waterford area. Gardaí and Michealah's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
