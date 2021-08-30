LuimneachAbú reaches millions around the globe

An analysis of the #LuimneachAbú hashtag was carried out by Limerick City and County Council’s Marketing & Communications office. The reaction to Limerick's win online saw over 14 million impressions of the hashtag alone since the All-Ireland final day itself.

Between the 16-23 August 2021, the total number of impressions (number of times a post has been displayed) amounted to 14 million with a total reach (the amount of people that have seen the content at least once) of 4.6 million users.

The global spread of Limerick supporters was highlighted in the analysis with the exploits of the hurling team flexing the minds of social media users in Singapore, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Azerbaijan and United Arab Emirates in addition to large numbers in Ireland, UK, USA and Australia.

Following the news the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler has thanked the Limerick supporters for the manner of their support.

“We all know that Limerick sports fans are the best in the world, and the way that the Limerick hurling supporters have followed their team and behaved on and off line has been exemplary.”

“Supporters have followed the team for many years with huge dedication and a desire for them to achieve and be successful, that time for success has come now and all supporters are delighted. Limerick fans have always been behind their team and have debated fiercely with opposing fans but that banter has always been courteous and good humoured.”

“This is the true Limerick spirit and you have shown this in spades. The Limerick team is a credit to Limerick and so are all the supporters for the manner in which they follow the team.”

“Luimneach Abú!”